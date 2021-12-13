After a long rise, gas prices in Massachusetts have been roughly flat for the past month. AAA Massachusetts on Monday reported a $3.40 per gallon average price for gas over the past week, the same price as last week and one cent per gallon lower than the average price of one month ago.

Gas prices remain elevated, up by $1.28 per gallon over a year ago, when people were driving less but able to fill up their tanks at an average of $2.12 per gallon.

Three weeks ago, in an effort to address rising gas prices and global oil supplies, President Biden announced plans to release 50 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves and reiterated his support for a probe into possible illegal activity in the oil and gas markets.

“Gas prices tend to fall a bit this time of year due to the shorter days and less robust demand,” said Mary Maguire, director of public affairs at AAA Massachusetts. “And this trend was assisted by the recent steep drop in oil prices due to fears over the omicron variant. But the variant’s impact on pricing appears to be fading, so it remains to be seen if oil prices stabilize or move higher.”

