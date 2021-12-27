Gasoline prices in Massachusetts have been ticking downward over the last month, but the pace of change has been slower than the national average and Bay Staters continue to pay more at the pump than drivers in many other states.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts is now $3.38, AAA Massachusetts reported Monday.

That’s down 1 cent from the average price a week ago and 4 cents from the average price one month ago.

Compared to last year, gas prices are still elevated, landing $1.19 higher than the $2.19 per gallon average price on Dec. 27, 2020, AAA Massachusetts said.

“Gasoline prices fluctuated over the past few days as fears of an omicron-driven economic slowdown were countered by news of a severe fire at a major oil refinery in Texas,” said AAA Massachusetts Director of Public and Government Affairs Mary Maguire.

The state’s average price is 10 cents higher than the national average of $3.28 per gallon Monday, which itself is down 2 cents from last week and 11 cents from a month ago but still $1.03 more than this time last year.

(Copyright (c) 2021 State House News Service.