Massachusetts is heading into the heart of summer with gas prices that are pushing $3 a gallon.

Prices ticked up another 3 cents in AAA Northeast’s weekly price survey, the automobile organization announced Monday. At $2.98, the average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts is up 88 cents compared to this time a year ago.

AAA Northeast Director of Public Affairs Mary Maguire said 89 percent of U.S. gas stations are selling regular unleaded for $2.75 a gallon or more.

“Road trippers will pay the most to fill up for the holiday since 2014,” Maguire said.

AAA said crude oil is more expensive this year due to three factors: confidence in the worldwide COVID-19 vaccination rollout, global oil demand spikes, and the easing of travel restrictions leading to optimism for leisure travel. Gas price increases appear likely to continue during the summer.

