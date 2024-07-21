BOSTON (WHDH) - Mass. General Hospital is returning to its normal operations after it was forced to cancel non-emergency procedures due to a Microsoft outage that impacted institutions across the country.

A spokesman for the Boston hospital says it is now fully operations and open to patients.

Officials are going to be working through the weekend to determine the impact of the outage on hospital systems.

