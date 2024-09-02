BOSTON (WHDH) - Resident physicians and fellows from Mass General Brigham rallied in Boston Monday.

Workers are asking for better wages and working conditions as they try to negotiate their first contract.

One group rallied near Mass General Hospital and another gathered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital on Monday, Labor Day.

The 2,500 employees work up to 80 hours per week, CIR/SEIU said in a statement. The workers unionized in June 2023.

Mass General Brigham said it respects workers’ rights to protest and that it is committed to reaching a fair contract.

