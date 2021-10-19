BOSTON (WHDH) - Mass General Brigham employees are suing the hospital group over exemptions from the vaccine mandate.

The workers say their requests for medical and religious exemptions were denied.

About 230 employees have joined the lawsuit.

Mass General Brigham says almost 2,000 workers had not gotten their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline last Friday.

