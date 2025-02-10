BOSTON (WHDH) - Local healthcare system Mass General Brigham said it is planning large-scale layoffs.

A spokesperson for Mass General Brigham would not give a specific number, but said it is “fair to say” the amount of layoffs will be in the hundreds. MGB said it is consolidating certain management and administrative positions.

The hospital system cited a projected budget gap of $250 million within the next two years.

“We are also facing the same unrelenting pressures affecting many health care systems across the country that are contributing to a projected budget gap of a quarter of a billion dollars within the next two years. We are acting now to allow us to continue with planned and future investments,” the healthcare system said in a statement.

According to an email to MGB employees obtained by 7NEWS, the layoffs are expected to be completed in March.

“This reorganization will improve efficiency, simplify decision-making and empower staff with more direct access to leadership,” said Mass General Brigham President and CEO Anne Klibanski, M.D., in the email.

MGB said impacted employees will receive severance and other benefits coverage.

