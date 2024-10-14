BOSTON (WHDH) - Mass General Brigham has postponed elective and non-emergent procedures in order to conserve IV fluid after a major supplier was severely impacted when Hurricane Helene hit North Carolina.

The state’s largest hospital system is putting a pause on certain procedures until at least Wednesday. Mass General Brigham, which includes 12 hospitals, have made some substitutions to conserve supply, and have started giving some patients water or Gatorade instead of starting an IV.

“We are closely monitoring and will continuously evaluate to ensure we can return to normal operations as soon as possible. We are contacting affected patients and will work to reschedule them as soon as we are able,” a Mass General Brigham spokesperson said in a statement.

7News reached out to other hospitals around the state. Neither Boston Medical Center nor Tufts Medical Center reported any issues, saying they have contingency plans in place.

Mass General Brigham said it is unknown when the supply of IV fluids will improve.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)