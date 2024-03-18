BOSTON (WHDH) - Babies in the Boston-based Mass General Brigham neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) were ready to share a toast on their first St. Patrick’s Day and the hospitals shared adorable photos to mark the holiday.

Babies in the Brigham and Women’s Hospital NICU are decked out in Celtics gear donated by Project Sweet Peas.

From the Brigham NICU to TD Garden, the group is bringing the Celtics spirit to St. Patrick’s Day.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)