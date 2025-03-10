BOSTON (WHDH) - Healthcare system Mass General Brigham said it is executing layoffs that it announced and began in February.

Mass General Brigham said it is facing a projected budget gap of $250 million over the next two years, so it is “acting now to allow us to continue with planned and future investments.”

The healthcare system said it is “consolidating certain management and administrative positions” and providing the employees with competitive severance packages and benefits coverage.

“We are grateful for the contributions of these colleagues and the value that all our employees bring to our organization each and every day,” Mass General Brigham said in a statement.

