BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts General Bright Hospital has announced that some non-emergent, elective procedures requiring certain IV fluids have been deferred until at least Wednesday amid a national IV fluid shortage as a result of Hurricane Helene.

In a statement Saturday, a hospital spokesperson said, ” As healthcare providers across the country continue to confront the national IV fluid shortage following the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene, Mass General Brigham has made the difficult decision to defer some non-emergent, elective procedures requiring certain IV fluids from Sunday, October 13, through at least Wednesday, October 16. While we strive to minimize any impact on patients, these measures will ensure we are able to care for those in immediate need.”

The statement continued, “Due to the unpredictable nature of this situation, we do not know when our supply of IV fluids will improve but we are closely monitoring and will continuously evaluate to ensure we can return to normal operations as soon as possible. We are contacting affected patients and will work to reschedule them as soon as we are able.”

