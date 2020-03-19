Mass. General Hospital: 5 coronavirus patients being treated in ICU

BOSTON (WHDH) - Five Bay State residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus are currently hospitalized at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, officials said.

The patients are being treated in the intensive care unit, according to a hospital spokesperson.

There are 256 confirmed cases of coronavirus across Massachusetts, health officials announced Wednesday.

The cases involve 137 men and 119 women. Twenty-seven of the patients have been hospitalized, 151 are not hospitalized and 78 are under investigation.

Nearly half of those admitted to the intensive care unit in the United States are adults under 65, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told the New York Times.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)