BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mass General Hospital medical assistant has been charged with indecent assault and battery after he allegedly conducted an unauthorized exam on a patient earlier this year, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced.

The DA’s office identified the medical assistant as Leonardo Hernandez, 29, of Jamaica Plain. He was arraigned on Monday.

Officials said Boston police started investigating on April 12 when a patient filed a report related to an incident at the MGH dermatology unit. The incident reportedly happened several weeks earlier when the patient was receiving care at the unit, the DA’s office said.

“When her physician exited the room there was a knock on the door accompanied by a man’s voice,” the DA’s office said.

Officials said a man who the patient recognized from previous appointments then entered the examination room and asked if she would like to have a skin examination due to a possible condition on her foot.

The DA’s office said the man was Hernandez and said the patient told him she would like to have the examination if it was necessary.

“She hadn’t been informed of an additional exam but assumed the doctor had requested it,” the DA’s office said.

Officials said Hernandez started examining the patient and asked on several occasions to see her breast. At one point, the DA’s office said, Hernandez tried to pull down the patient’s hospital gown.

“Upon the victim’s repeated refusals Hernandez left the examination room,” the DA’s office said.

One day after this incident, the DA’s office said, the patient asked her doctor if she had ordered any follow up examinations.

“The doctor told the victim that she hadn’t, and that this type of exam is not within Hernandez’s job description,” the DA’s office said.

Hernandez was released on personal recognizance following his arraignment on Monday. He is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on July 24.

