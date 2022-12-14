BOSTON (WHDH) - Mass General Hospital said they are experiencing “capacity concerns” as more patients battle three respiratory illnesses – Covid-19, RSV and the flu.

MGH said they have now reached about 90 percent capacity for adult patients.

“We have seen a tremendous rise in the number of RSV cases in children, but that’s starting to decline,” said Dr. Paul Biddinger, Chief Preparedness and Continuity Officer at MGH. “But influenza is following right on its heels and those numbers are really rising.”

The hospital is encouraging people to take precautions to stay out of the hospital.

