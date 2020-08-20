Mass. General researchers find children may play larger role in spreading coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital discovered that children could play a larger role in spreading the coronavirus than previously thought.

The study “Pediatric SARS-CoV-2: Clinical Presentation, Infectivity, and Immune Responses” published in “The Journal of Pediatrics” on Wednesday found that children can carry a high viral load in their airways and show no symptoms.

Virus levels that would land adults in the intensive care unit would leave a child seemingly healthy, researchers said.

They added that children are more contagious than adults.

