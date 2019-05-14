Mass. General surgeon arraigned in connection with alleged hit-and-run DUI crash that injured 3

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mass. General Hospital surgeon was arraigned on a drunken driving charge Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Boston Friday night that left three pedestrians injured.

Dr. Michael Watkins, 64, of Roxbury, the Boston hospital’s chief of vascular surgery, is accused of hitting the three pedestrians as they were crossing the street in a crosswalk in the area of Columbus Avenue and Clarendon Street just before midnight. The victims said Watkins honked at them before accelerating into them.

The victims, who suffered non-life-threatening leg injuries, were taken to a nearby hospital.

Boston police say Watkins was tracked down on Tremont Street and arrested on three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with personal injury, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

He did not answer questions following his arraignment in Boston Municipal Court.

Prosecutors say Watkins admitted to police that he consumed three drinks prior to the crash.

Watkins was released on $1,500 cash bail and ordered not to drink alcohol and to stay away from the victims.

He is due back in court in July.

Mass General hospital chief of vascular surgery Dr Michael Watkins in court on drunk driving charge after hitting 3 pedestrians #7news pic.twitter.com/nBtSqoFEX0 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 14, 2019

No comment from Dr. Michael Watkins, noted Mass General surgeon charged with drunk driving after hitting 3 people with his car #7news pic.twitter.com/lLzZMZULMA — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 14, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)