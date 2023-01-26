Massachusetts has received mixed reviews on its tobacco control efforts from the American Lung Association.

The association’s annual report card praised the state’s smoke-free workplace laws and its ban on flavored tobacco, giving these two issues an “A”. The state received a “B” for its tobacco taxes and access to cessation services.

However, Massachusetts got a failing grade of “F” on funding prevention programs, which the state allocated more than $8 million for this year. The association said that is not enough.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)