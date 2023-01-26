Massachusetts has received mixed reviews on its tobacco control efforts from the American Lung Association.

The association’s annual report card praised the state’s smoke-free workplace laws and its ban on flavored tobacco, giving these two issues an “A”. The state received a “B” for its tobacco taxes and access to cessation services.

However, Massachusetts got a failing grade of “F” on funding prevention programs, which the state allocated more than $8 million for this year. The association said that is not enough.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox