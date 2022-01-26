BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Governor’s Council is set to hold a public hearing Tuesday on Gov. Charlie Baker’s recommended commutation of a man’s first-degree murder sentence.

On Jan. 12, Baker recommended that the first-degree murder sentence of Thomas Koonce, 54, be commuted to second-degree murder.

The commutation must be approved by the Governor’s Council and if approved, Koonce will be eligible for a parole hearing.

Koonce, who is a former United States Marine, has served 30 years in prison for the murder of Mark Santos.

On July 20, 1987, Koonce fired out of the window of a car during an altercation in New Bedford, fatally wounding Santos, according to Baker’s office.

On June 23, 1992, a Bristol Superior Court jury convicted Koonce of first-degree murder, and he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

During his time in prison, Baker’s office says Koonce has participated in significant programming, become a leader to help other inmates benefit from some of those same programs, and helped to establish new programs, including the restorative justice program at MCI-Norfolk. He also earned a Bachelor of Liberal Studies, magna cum laude, through Boston University’s prison education program.

Baker has also recommended the commutation of William Allen’s first-degree murder sentence.

Allen has served 27 years in prison for his role in the murder of Purvis Bester.

