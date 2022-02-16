BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Governor’s Council is set to vote on two first-degree murder commutations on Wednesday.

Gov. Charlie Baker recommended last month commuting the first-degree murder sentences of Thomas Koonce, 54, and William Allen, 48.

Allen has served 27 years in prison for his role in the murder of Purvis Bester in Brockton back in 1994.

Koonce has served 30 years in prison for the murder of Mark Santos in New Bedford back in 1987.

If the Governor’s Council approves the commutations, Koonce and Allen will be eligible for a parole hearing and would be on parole for life it parole was granted.

