BOSTON (WHDH) - The Governor’s Council on Wednesday unanimously approved Gov. Charlie Baker’s commutation petitions for a pair of individuals serving life sentences for first-degree murder, making William Allen and Thomas Koonce eligible for release on parole.

The commutations of Allen and Koonce were the first to be recommended by Baker since he took office in 2015, and Wednesday’s approval by the eight-member elected council marks the first time since 1997 that first-degree murder sentences have been commuted in Massachusetts.

“We cannot give him back the years that he has lost, but we can vote to give him a successful future to share with his son,” said Marilyn Pettito DeVaney.

Allen is serving a life sentence for a 1994 murder even though he was not the one to commit the act. He has had the support of New England Patriots player Devin McCourty.

Robert Jubinville, who now serves as one of the members of the governor’s council, attended Allen’s trial attorney 27-years-ago and tried to convince him to take a plea deal.

“At one point I had him in a jury room without the jury there and I was literally shaking him to take this plea,” he told 7NEWS.

Koonce was convicted of shooting and killing a man in New Bedford back in 1987. His attorney, Timothy Foley said now he relies on his faith.

“He leaves a lot in the hands of God to be honest with you,” said Foley. “And that’s what he told me he was going to do.”

Commutations were more commonplace in the last century, including 25 commutations for first-degree murder convictions between 1973 and 1979, and another 12 between 1980 and 1997.

The council on Wednesday also unanimously approved Baker’s nomination of Rep. Sheila Harrington to serve as clerk magistrate of Gardner District Court.

The six-term Groton Republican’s departure from the House will drop the GOP caucus in that branch to 28 members.

