Mass. groups donate Christmas gifts to Gold Star families

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Local organizations teamed up to deliver Christmas presidents to Gold Star families this weekend.

Teamsters Local 25, the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office and Greater Lowell Buick filled an 18-wheeler with toys, stuffed animals and bikes for dozens of families.

“You can’t imagine the feeling when you see a kid smiling and get something that he wasn’t going to get,” said volunteer Michael Giacoppo.

