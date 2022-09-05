LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Rain or shine, candidates running for Governor of Massachusetts were out and meeting with voters ahead of this week’s primaries.

With the Democratic ticket essentially decided, State Attorney General Maura Healey will face either Republican candidate Chris Doughty, a local businessman, or former state Rep. Jeff Diehl after Tuesday. Healey has more-or-less run unopposed since June, after state Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz dropped out of the race.

“I take nothing lightly or for granted,” Healey told reporters Monday. “Yes, this is a primary, my name is on the ballot, and I want to do everything that I can.”

Both Doughty and Diehl were in Marlborough on Monday, marching in the Labor Day Parade as rain swept through the area.

With some 24 hours before polls close on Tuesday, both were getting their messages out, with Diehl speaking to 7NEWS about his time in the state legislature while Doughty, a political newcomer, pointed to his experience as a job creator.

Both have been vying for endorsements as well, with Doughty getting a nod from New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu while Diehl has secured an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, who is expected to speak with the former legislator virtually Monday night.

“Having his endorsement as the former President, it’s going to be big for the Republican primary,” Diehl told 7NEWS.

Doughty, on the other hand, who downplayed Trump’s endorsement when it was first announced, said he is trying to move away from partisanship with his candidacy.

“I think we’ve become too extreme, we need to work towards the middle, we need to unite people,” Doughty said.

As attorney general, Healey has had her own run-ins with former President Trump, suing his administration during her time in office. Ahead of Tuesday’s primaries, she has emphasized that she is the opposite of either Republican candidate, adding that she can represent everyone.

“I’ve loved being attorney general over the last eight years and I think that I’m somebody who’s appealed to Democrats, unenrolled (voters), and Republicans, frankly,” Healey said. “The work my office has done has been about delivering on bread-and-butter issues.”

Other statewide races of note on Tuesday include attorney general, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and treasurer.

7NEWS will have live coverage of the election throughout the day Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)