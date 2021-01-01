Mass. gyms hope New Year’s resolutions will lead to business boost amid pandemic

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Gyms across Massachusetts are hoping that New Year’s resolutions will lead to a business boost amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to a surge in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Charlie Baker last month called for a reduced 25 percent capacity limit for many indoor settings, including gyms.

“January is always one of the busiest months for us,” said Steven Lombardi, regional manger of Planet Fitness Boston. “Nine out of 10 Americans who made a New Year’s resolution this year made one around health and wellness.”

With the pandemic still gripping the region, fitness clubs are having to adapt to ensure they can safely handle the expected rush in new and returning members.

Lombardi noted that Planet Fitness has cleaning stations for members to wipe down equipment, in addition to hand sanitizer.

Masks must be worn at all times while inside gyms and social distancing protocols are in place.

Boston and Somerville are among some communities that are currently enforcing the temporary closure of fitness clubs and gyms in an effort to curb the post-holiday virus surge.

“We’re just hoping to hold on until most of this is behind us,” said Jeff Butterworth, owner of RX Strength Training in Somerville.

Despite pandemic concerns, Lombardi said he is confident people will look to begin 2021 on a healthy note.

“They want to start off by focusing on their health and wellness, both physical and mental wellness,” he said.

Many gyms are trying to attract new customers by offering touchless check-in and virtual classes.

