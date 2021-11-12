BOSTON (WHDH) - As COVID-19 cases spike across the nation for the first time in 10 weeks, a Massachusetts health expert says increased testing and a change in weather may be the reasons why.

“We expect during the last couple of weeks for cases to increase as weather changes to colder months and activities are more indoors,” said Dr. Gabriela Andujar Vasquez, who works at Tufts Medical Center. “[It] changes our behavior as compared to the summer months.”

Vasquez said that despite the uptick in COVID cases, the coronavirus vaccine has helped cut down the number of hospitalizations and deaths in the Bay State.

