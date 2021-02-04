Mass. health official says more vaccination appointments coming

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Commissioner for the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said more vaccine appointments will soon be opening up to eligible patients.

“The supply has always been our constraint because the demand outweighs the supply and we’re really happy to see that the federal government has in the last couple weeks increased the percentage that we get,” Dr. Monica Bharel said. “And next week we expect to have over 120,000 appointments available.”

According to Bharel, 55,000 of those appointments will be held at the state’s mass vaccination sites like Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park.

