Mass. health officials add 2 more states, Washington D.C. to high-risk travel list

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Friday added Washington D.C., Washington state, and New York to the state’s “high-risk” coronavirus travel list.
RELATED: Mass. residents traveling to Maine now required to quarantine or produce negative COVID-19 test
People visiting the Bay State from those areas will be required to quarantine for 14 days.
In order to avoid self-isolation, travelers may also produce a negative COVID-19 test that was administered within 72 hours of arrival.
Anyone coming to the state should fill out the Massachusetts Travel Form unless they are coming from one of the four “low-risk” states, including Hawaii, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.
Failure to comply with these steps could result in a $500 fine.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)