Mass. health officials add 2 more states, Washington D.C. to high-risk travel list

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Friday added Washington D.C., Washington state, and New York to the state’s “high-risk” coronavirus travel list.

People visiting the Bay State from those areas will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

In order to avoid self-isolation, travelers may also produce a negative COVID-19 test that was administered within 72 hours of arrival.