Mass. health officials add 3 states to ‘high-risk’ travel list

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Friday added three states to its “high-risk” travel list because they are experiencing spikes in new COVID-19 cases.

Travelers coming to the Bay State from Delaware, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will now be required to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or produce a negative COVID-19 test.

States that Massachusetts has deemed “low-risk” include Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, Oregon, Washington, New Mexico, and Wyoming.

Under Gov. Charlie Baker’s travel order, people visiting from all other “high-risk” states must self-isolate for 14 days or provide a negative test that is no more than 3-days-old. The order also applies to Massachusetts residents who are returning to the state.

Violators could face a fine of up to $500 a day.

Visitors passing through Massachusetts or coming in for work are exempt from the order.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)