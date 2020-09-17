Those weighing vacations to northern Appalachia might want to reconsider: as of last weekend, trips from Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Delaware are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Massachusetts or proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The state Department of Public Health on Saturday removed those three states from its list of lower-risk states exempt from Gov. Charlie Baker’s travel order, while it also added New Mexico to the list.

States included in the lower-risk category have changed fairly frequently since the order went into effect in August, though most of New England has consistently remained open for unrestricted travel except for Rhode Island.

The list now stands at 11 states with New Mexico joining Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, Colorado, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

