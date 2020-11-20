Mass. health officials add New Hampshire, Maine to high-risk travel list

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Friday added New Hampshire and Maine to the state’s “high-risk” coronavirus travel list.

People visiting the Bay State from those states will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

In order to avoid self-isolation, travelers may also produce a negative COVID-19 test that was administered within 72 hours of arrival.

Anyone coming to the state should fill out the Massachusetts Travel Form unless they are coming from one of the two “low-risk” states, including Hawaii and Vermont.

Failure to comply with these steps could result in a $500 fine.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)