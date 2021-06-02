BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health announced 100 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday

A total of 661,394 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 5,431 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is .69 percent, rising from the .68 percentage that was reported on Tuesday.

A total of three new deaths were reported and the confirmed virus-related death toll rose to 17,523 statewide.

A total of 216 people are currently hospitalized and 76 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 85.5 percent of the 9,232,890 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,693,979 state residents are fully vaccinated.

