Mass. health officials announce 1,004 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.4 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,004 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.

A total of 650,859 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 20,498 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1.37 percent, rising from the 1.50 percentage that was reported on Wednesday.

A total of 5 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,311 statewide.

A total of 469 people are currently hospitalized and 137 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 83.8 percent of the 7,759,930 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 2,774,629 state residents are fully vaccinated.

