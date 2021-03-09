Mass. health officials announce 1,006 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths, 7-day positivity rate holds at 1.7 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,006 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

A total of 560,981 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 26,636 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 1.74 rising .07 percent from Monday’s report.

A total of 20 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 16,123 statewide.

Seven hundred and four people are currently hospitalized and 185 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 86 percent of the 2,593,500 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 758,250 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated and 1,471,233 are halfway there.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)