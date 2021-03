Mass. health officials announce 1,018 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths, 7-day positivity rate rises to 1.9 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,018 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

A total of 570,638 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 25,492 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate rose to 1.86, rising .13 percent from Monday’s report.

A total of 16 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 16,355 statewide.

Six hundred and nineteen people are currently hospitalized and 164 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 87.3 percent of the 2,991,670 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 946,306 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

