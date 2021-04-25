Mass. health officials announce 1,085 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.7 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,085 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday.

A total of 640,399 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 29,563 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1.74 percent, dropping from the mark of 1.89 percent that was reported on Saturday.

A total of 6 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,196 statewide.

A total of 641 people are currently hospitalized and 152 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 85.4 percent of the 6,651,360 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 2,321,661 state residents are fully vaccinated.

