Mass. health officials announce 1,115 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.6 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,115 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday.

A total of 646,982 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 24,631 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1.56 percent, falling from the 1.65 percentage that was reported on Friday.

A total of 7 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,266 statewide.

A total of 541 people are currently hospitalized and 146 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 85 percent of the 7,172,680 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 2,530,850 state residents are fully vaccinated.

