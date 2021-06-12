BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Health announced 121 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.

A total of 662,778 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 2,792 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 0.44 percent, dropping from the .47 percentage that was reported on Thursday.

A total of 2 new deaths were reported and the confirmed virus-related death toll rose to 17,576 statewide.

A total of 136 people are currently hospitalized and 47 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 87.6 percent of the 9,424,430 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,950,583 state residents are fully vaccinated.

