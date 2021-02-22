Mass. health officials announce 1,150 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths, 7-day positivity rate holds at 1.9 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,150 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday.

A total of 540,794 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 35,660 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 1.90 percent rose .04 percent from Sunday’s report.

A total of 26 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 15,534 statewide.

Eight hundred and eighty-eight people are currently hospitalized and 229 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

