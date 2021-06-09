BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Health announced 116 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

A total of 662,459 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 3,480 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 0.55 percent, dropping from the .52 percentage that was reported on Tuesday.

A total of 5 new deaths were reported and the confirmed virus-related death toll rose to 17,559 statewide.

A total of 173 people are currently hospitalized and 57 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 87.2 percent of the 9,374,630 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,892,971 state residents are fully vaccinated.

