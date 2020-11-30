Mass. health officials announce 1,166 new COVID cases, 25 deaths, 4 percent positivity rate

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (gray) cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health announced 1,166 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday.

A total of 218,329 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 43,709 active cases with a daily test positivity rate of 4 percent.

Twenty-five new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 10,512 statewide.

One thousand one hundred and seventy-four people are currently hospitalized and 244 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 65.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

From November 8 through November 21, 7,051 people between the ages of 20-29 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.

Ages 0-19 came in next with 5,924, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 5,740. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 1,113 confirmed cases in that two-week period.

