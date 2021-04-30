Mass. health officials announce 1,179 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.7 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,179 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.

A total of 645,867 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 25,474 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1.65 percent, rising from the 1.63 percentage that was reported on Thursday.

A total of 16 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,259 statewide.

A total of 559 people are currently hospitalized and 152 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 85 percent of the 7,172,680 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 2,530,850 state residents are fully vaccinated.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)