BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health announced 121 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.

A total of 662,665 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 2,967 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 0.47 percent, dropping from the .51 percentage that was reported on Thursday.

A total of 8 new deaths were reported and the confirmed virus-related death toll rose to 17,574 statewide.

A total of 150 people are currently hospitalized and 53 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 87.5 percent of the 9,415,190 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 3,934,823 state residents are fully vaccinated.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)