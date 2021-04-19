Mass. health officials announce 1,236 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths with a positivity rate of 2 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,236 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday.

A total of 632,707 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 34,675 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 2.04 percent, rising from the mark of 1.97 percent that was reported on Sunday.

A total of 18 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,135 statewide.

A total of 705 people are currently hospitalized and 163 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 86.8 percent of the 5,911,620 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 2,059,487 state residents are fully vaccinated.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)