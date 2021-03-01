Mass. health officials announce 1,248 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths, 7-day positivity rate rises to 1.8 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,248 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday.

A total of 551,550 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 30,486 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 1.77 rising .04 percent from Sunday’s report.

A total of 26 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 15,822 statewide.

Seven hundred and eighty-eight people are currently hospitalized and 184 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 86.3 percent of the 2,050,430 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered. Up 1.6 percent what was reported on Sunday.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)