Mass. health officials announce 1,265 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.97 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,265 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday.

A total of 631,471 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 34,553 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1.97 percent, dropping from the mark of 2.12 percent that was reported on Friday.

A total of seven new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,117 statewide.

A total of 701 people are currently hospitalized and 162 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 86 percent of the 5,908,220 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 2,037,794 state residents are fully vaccinated.

