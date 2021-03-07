Mass. health officials announce 1,281 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths, 7-day positivity rate falls to 1.7 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,281 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday.

A total of 559,083 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 27,320 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 1.66 fell .13 percent from Saturday’s report.

A total of 41 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 16,085 statewide.

Six hundred and sixty-five people are currently hospitalized and 174 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 87.2 percent of the 2,429,720 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 703,676 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated and 1,414,186 are halfway there.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

