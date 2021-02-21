Mass. health officials announce 1,316 new COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths, 7-day positivity rate drops to 1.9 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Health reported 1,316 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday.

A total of 539,644 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 35,874 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 1.86 percent dropped 0.16 percent from Thursday’s report.

A total of 46 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 15,508 statewide.

Nine hundred and twenty-seven people are currently hospitalized and 234 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

