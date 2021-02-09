Mass. health officials announce 1,319 new COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths, 7-day positivity rate holds at 3 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,319 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

RELATED: Baker: Half of state’s 75+ population has been vaccinated, more needed before sites open for others

A total of 519,125 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 55,659 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 2.96 percent has held steady from Monday’s report.

A total of 68 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 14,821 statewide.

RELATED: Mass. mom builds simpler COVID-19 vaccine sign-up website while on maternity leave

One thousand, four hundred and one people are currently hospitalized and 324 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

RELATED: White House increasing coronavirus vaccine supply next week

As of February 3, 9,817 people under the age of 19 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.

Ages 20-29 came in next with 8,504, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 7,001. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 1,823 confirmed cases.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)