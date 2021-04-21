Mass. health officials announce 1,370 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths with a positivity rate of 2.1 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,370 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

A total of 635,045 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 32,134 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 2.14 percent, rising from the mark of 2.11 percent that was reported on Tuesday.

A total of 13 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,151 statewide.

A total of 686 people are currently hospitalized and 156 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 84.6 percent of the 6,270,220 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 2,136,135 state residents are fully vaccinated.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)