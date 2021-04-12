Mass. health officials announce 1,376 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths with a positivity rate of 2.3 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,376 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday.

A total of 621,261 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 36,775 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 2.3 percent, rising from the mark of 2.2 percent that was reported on Sunday.

A total of 19 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,061 statewide.

A total of 699 people are currently hospitalized and 162 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 87.4 percent of the 5,214,860 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 1,789,004 state residents are fully vaccinated.

