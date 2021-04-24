Mass. health officials announce 1,386 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.9 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,386 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday.

A total of 639,314 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 29,717 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 1.89 percent, dropping from the mark of 2.03 percent that was reported on Friday.

A total of 12 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,193 statewide.

A total of 633 people are currently hospitalized and 144 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 84.7 percent of the 6,615,090 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 2,282,392 state residents are fully vaccinated.

